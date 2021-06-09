Just Add Power VoIP Hardware Gets QR Code Interface

Just Add Power’s video over IP distribution solutions are now supported by Enado’s V5 controller software. Ideal for commercial, enterprise, and BYOD applications, this integration provides any number of users with contactless control over a Just Add Power system on their personal devices by scanning a QR code. The functionality offers online programming capabilities to integrators.

Unlike traditional control systems, Enado control interfaces can be viewed on any smartphone, tablet, or PC running a compatible web browser. There is no need to download an app or invest in specialized hardware. With the V5 software’s QR code functionality, users can access the control interface for a Just Add Power system with their own devices, and use them to switch sources, power displays on and off, set a video wall configuration or tiler layout, manage a Warp Engine transmitter, and more. In addition, with Enado’s online programming capabilities, integrators can dramatically reduce service calls by remotely maintaining the system.

“We’re really excited about the possibilities Enado’s QR code functionality brings to Just Add Power systems,” said Taft Stricklin, sales team manager at Just Add Power. “It’s ideal for meeting the demands of BYOD culture in corporate boardrooms and conference rooms. This unique capability makes it easier than ever for users to take complete control over a Just Add Power system. In addition, it addresses health and safety concerns with COVID-19 by eliminating the need for users to share laptops, touchscreens, and podiums. And for integrators, Enado’s remote programming capabilities help lower costs while delivering a better experience to their clients.”

“We couldn’t be more pleased to add Just Add Power to our growing list of integration partners,” said Adam Kent, managing director of Enado. “The company is a pioneer in the video-over-IP industry and is well-known for delivering forward-thinking solutions that deliver exceptional reliability and unmatched functionality. For integrators, the combination of Just Add Power with our browser-based control system opens the door to a number of possibilities in a wide range of projects, particularly in the commercial space. We can’t wait to see what they do with it.”

