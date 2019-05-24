InfoComm Inspo: Just Add Power

In our series of #InfoCommInspo blogs, we're getting inspired by InfoComm 2019 exhibitors and learning what trends they expect to see at the show—plus a special sneak preview of what they'll show in their booths.

Taft Stricklin

Q&A with Taft Stricklin, Sales Team Manager, Just Add Power

Q: What about InfoComm inspires you?

Taft Stricklin: InfoComm is always an exciting time—the rollout of new products and seeing familiar faces. The show is one of the greatest gatherings of some of the finest people in AV and technologies from around the globe.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

TS: Now that Just Add Power (J+P) is more than a decade in into doing video over IP and advocating that it would be the future of the industry, it’s encouraging to see AV over IP take off. For us, working in video distribution and now the audio world, it’s exciting to be able merge the two together by including AES67 and Dante built into our new product.

Just Add Power's 3G+ 767DSS Dante Enhanced Sound System Transmitter

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

TS: We’re adding more flexibility and backwards compatibility to our offering. By the time the show opens we'll have new hardware, company news, and more to talk about. We follow a simple formula that Ed Qualls [J+P’s founder] championed from day one: our solutions come from what our integrators ask for. Whether it's multiple video formats (SDI, TVI, and VGA) or audio (AES67, Atmos, and now Dante). There's a whole slew of solutions for our integrators to get inspired by, be it different ways to approach installs, update legacy installs with new hardware, or add a cool new tool to the toolbox.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

TS: Our solutions inspire because we have well over a decade in the field and our tech managers will tell you, our product does not fail. No tech manager wants to be the free in-field beta test, and that is never the case with J+P. We could name off stadiums, arenas, government projects, and more. These are where we have the guys that are running our products the hardest, basically 24/7. These tech managers come back to us all the time with and tell us "Just Add Power just works," and that's the best vote of confidence or inspiration you can ask for.

