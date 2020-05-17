Just Add Power Launches EZLogger Remote Logging Tool

The What: Just Add Power has introduced the EZLogger remote logging tool. Available as part of the justOS B2.0.5 firmware via a free update, the new tool allows layer-3 configured Just Add Power 3G systems to send the company diagnostic data.

The What Else: With the feature enabled, the system automatically sends Just Add Power the data the company requires to analyze issues, reducing on-site visits by installers. All that’s needed is an active route to the internet from the Just Add Power network and the justOS B2.0.5 firmware, which can be applied remotely to layer-3 configured 3G systems.

“With a worldwide pandemic, we knew that as a global company we had a responsibility to help protect our installers and their customers in any way possible,” said Bob Curtis, technology development team lead, at Just Add Power. “We created EZLogger with social distancing practices in mind and to provide our installers with the safety they deserve during this unsure time.”

The Bottom Line: Unlike other products on the market that require constant monitoring to detect issues, Just Add Power’s EZLogger tool eliminates the need for remote monitoring.