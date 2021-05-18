John Greene Dies at Age 63

John Greene, SCN Hall of Famer and sales director at New Era Technology U.S., has died after a battle with cancer.

John Greene

Greene began his AV career at technology distributor Peirce Phelps, where he spent his early years building television studios. From there, he went on to work at JVC Professional, and later, Total Video Products.

Greene joined Advanced AV in 2006, and the company was acquired by New Era Technology—ranked at no. 12 on the 2020 SCN Top 50 list—in 2018.

"John was a beloved member of our New Era family, and he brought great wisdom and support to all that crossed his path," said Michael Boettcher, president, Video Collaboration – U.S., New Era Technology. "No matter the circumstance, John had a way about him that made you smile, laugh, or simply feel better than you did the minute prior. We are very fortunate to have had John in our lives and we will miss him greatly."

Greene, a passionate mentor to many, was an avid supporter of the AVIXA Women's Council and the AVIXA Diversity Council.

In a tribute to Greene, we asked AV professionals to share their thoughts on and memories of Greene—here is what they have to say.

Tim Albright, CEO and Founder, AVNation

John was a constant champion for passing on wisdom and knowledge to the next generations. He was one of those people who could light up a room or make your day with a text or call. I have been made better for knowing him.

Brandy Alvarado-Miranda, CEO, BAM! Marketing & PR Agency

Have you ever had a person in your life that was a positive role model, someone always there to lift you up, and help you navigate murky waters? That was John Greene for me. I—like many, I’m certain—am struggling to find the words to properly express what he meant. I recall a special note from John when I became the AVIXA Women’s Council Chair. In it he said, “Congratulations, our industry is so blessed with remarkable people like you!” I can only echo the same sentiment now. Rest in paradise my friend, I hope to do you proud!



Christa Bender, CTS, Client Services Manager, Pivot Communications

John was a people person, which made him a great friend, coworker, and boss. My two favorite things about John were his laugh and his ability to listen. He would take the time to listen to you, even when you probably made him miss dinner (I'm sure I'm guilty of John missing dinner many nights). John would let you have the floor and air your grievances, and then when you were finished talking his ear off, he'd provide his insight. When John saw the potential for people, he'd help guide them to enable them to reach their full potential. I recall when John was my boss and gave me extra responsibilities that no one previously gave me, and that I didn't think to ask for. And those responsibilities fit in my wheelhouse, I could totally handle them and would not have known that if I didn't have that gentle push from John. I could literally talk all night about my John stories, but I know I'm not the only person positively affected by him. He will be missed.

Cindy Davis, Contributing Editor, AV Technology Magazine

My heart breaks at the loss of John Greene from our AV community. He was one of the kindest men in our industry. During an AV/IT Summit a few years ago, John went out of his way to tell me that he enjoyed reading my articles. If you caught his eye at a busy event, you knew he was commiserating and always made you smile. I will miss him.

Megan A. Dutta, Content Director, Systems Contractor News

John was one of the kindest souls I've ever met. When I started at SCN, he embraced me with open arms. He was always there to lend a helping hand, encourage me, and share his wealth of knowledge. He touched so many people's lives, leaving the world a better place than he found it ... and you can't say that about many people. The AV industry lost a bright light, and my thoughts are with his family, friends, and the rest of the AV community.

George V. Fournier Jr., CTS

I am completely beside myself at the loss of John Greene. He was an inspiration and a mentor, but above all, a true friend. One of the inspirations for @AVGivesBack, John will be sorely missed. God bless you, friend.

Steve Greenblatt, President, Control Concepts

I am so saddened by the news of John's passing. Aside from his mastery of Twitter, he was an uplifting person, respected business professional, and all-around great guy! He will be missed and remembered for many years to come.

Jay B. Myers, President, JBM Enterprises

John was such a fun and engaging guy who had a wicked sense of humor. I’ll always remember the fun we had at USAV meetings and various conferences through the years seeing who could send out the most tweets.

Hope Roth, Lead Programmer, Riordan Brothers Integration

John Greene was one of the kindest people I have had the pleasure of knowing. When I met him at my very first InfoComm, he bought me lunch... not because he was hoping to sell me something, but because he figured out that I was going to have a hard time paying for it. He would schedule business trips around AVIXA Women's Council events in order to attend and show his support. I watched him quietly take countless people aside to tell them that he thought they'd said something brilliant online, or to commiserate if he sensed that they were having a hard time. We have lost a true luminary.



Gina Sansivero, VP of Marketing and Corporate Communications, AtlasIED

I love John so much, and this loss is heavy. I remember his smile, his love of people, his love of family, and his love of all things canine. John was selfless, and always lifted those around him. He was also honest and humble, making others better by leading with those attributes. I have a feeling he knows how much he meant to this industry, to me. And that is what I am choosing to focus on, because I will let John (and the memory of his carrot) live on through my actions, in the way he taught me.

Cory Schaeffer, Director—Alliances and Market Development, QSC

John Greene was sincere, kind, authentic, fun, and a kind friend to many. During InfoComm 2019, I went to a karaoke bar to celebrate SCN's The Nine and for AVRaoke. I knew Greene would be there—yet I showed up and he was nowhere to be found. I stepped out and called him, and I asked “Greene, where are you?” He had just left and I said “Get back here… I’m the oldest person here, and I need you.” He laughed, we reconnected away from the sound of karaoke, got caught up, and had many laughs. He always made the effort to connect with me. He inspired me, he motivated me, and he supported me. He was a huge supporter of women in our industry, of diversity, and of younger people. He loved our industry, and he brought joy into everything he did. I remember the photo of him dressed up as an elf during the holidays, and he often sent me photos of his dogs dressed up in some fun costume. When the power went out one year during a storm, he sent a photo of the dogs wearing headlamps. The past year and a half were difficult for him, yet he still took time to check in. He was always positive—always. The world lost an amazing man and many of us lost a dear friend.

Charmaine Torruella, Global Services Manager, Verrex

John exhibited such candor in his work that he was such a respectable source and guide in navigating the nuances of AV. He will be missed!