Jim Reddy to Lead Newly Formed Stampede U.S. Field Sales Team

Stampede has hired Jim Reddy—former InFocus general manager, vice president of sales-Americas, EMEA—to serve as its vice president of sales for the newly formed Stampede U.S. Field Sales Team. The new team will combine the company’s Business Development and Collaboration Solutions Groups into a single field sales force comprised of 17 dedicated professionals.

Jim Reddy (Image credit: Stampede)

“Today we introduce the Delta Force of Stampede Field Sales,” Stampede president and CEO Kevin Kelly said. “This is a highly-experienced and passionate team of professionals who are experts in all of the vertical markets we serve. Under the leadership of Jim Reddy, this newly formed team is ready to hit the ground hard and fast on behalf of all of our resellers and the customers they serve”.

The expanded team includes two additional arrivals from InFocus: Eric Lookenott, who served as InFocus' director/senior director of sales-Americas, and Mark Cunningham, who served as InFocus' director of sales. Lookenott and Cunningham join Stampede veteran Steve Schafer, who continues to lead the Stampede Business Development Group while reporting to Reddy, as well as current Stampede Collaboration Solutions Groups and dvLED Business Development Managers Rob Luther and Autumn Connot.

“We are investing in the development of an entirely new field sales force because we believe we are at a pivotal inflection point in the pro AV industry,” Kelly emphasized. “A new era in pro AV is upon us, one that requires an entirely new approach to sales, customer service, collaboration, and business development. Backed by the resources of DCC and Exertis, Stampede has the resources to redefine how we meet the needs of our customers, integrating traditional products with new technologies in new ways that deliver on the promise of experiential AV.”

