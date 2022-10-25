Jetbuilt Appoints New EMEA Manager to Head up Global Expansion

Jetbuilt (opens in new tab) recently welcomed Jonathan Breckon-Rowe to the team as EMEA manager, bringing extra energy to their ambitious global strategy. Breckon-Rowe, former chief technology officer at Kramer, brings with him over 25 years of industry knowledge and is adding renewed momentum to Jetbuilt’s product roadmap. Having held key roles in leading AV companies, Breckon-Rowe’s appointment is a clear signal of exciting future growth for Jetbuilt.

(Image credit: Jetbuilt)

“We’re delighted to have Jonathan on board,” commented Jetbuilt CEO, Paul Dexter. “His profound experience of AV technology alongside his industry relationships have added a new breadth of expertise to the Jetbuilt team and we see this new appointment as a huge step in the right direction for our global expansion strategy.”

Based in California, Jetbuilt products empower AV, IT, and security professionals to manage complex projects, proposals, and client portfolios with ease thanks to their powerful yet easy-to-use technology. The onboarding of Breckon-Rowe as EMEA manager reinforces the company’s plans to drive international brand recognition and sales.

Having occupied key roles within companies such as Kramer, Breckon-Rowe was quick to identify this role within Jetbuilt as a great opportunity. “The capabilities of this software to streamline the installation process and workflow of AV professionals is industry-changing," he said. "It’s no overstatement to say that the technology created by Jetbuilt is the future of the professional AV industry. I’m thrilled to be a part of such a transformative mission.”