JBL Launches JBL EON ONE MK2 Column PA

The What: HARMAN Professional Solutions is introducing the JBL EON ONE MK2 battery-powered column PA. The JBL EON ONE MK2 packs a class-leading acoustic package, five-channel digital mixer, comprehensive Lexicon and dbx DSP, Bluetooth 5.0 functions and full app control into a lightweight, rechargeable battery system that weighs only 42.5 pounds.

The What Else: This versatile system leverages JBL EON-family acoustic innovations to deliver higher output, greater clarity and deeper coverage than any PA in its class, according to the company. Its geometrically optimized, C-shaped array of eight two-inch tweeters works in combination with a 10-inch woofer to deliver smooth, even response down to 37 Hz. This C-shaped array provides wide horizontal dispersion and deep vertical throw that ensure loud, clear sound anywhere in the room.

Driving EON ONE MK2's acoustics is a robust 1,500-watt (peak) amplifier that ensures clean, distortion-free sound at any volume level. Variable Power Performance technology automatically optimizes performance for either AC or battery power, providing 4 dB of extra headroom when connected to AC power. The EON ONE MK2 is engineered for versatility and ease of use, offering pro-grade processing with an innovative triple-tier interface, packed inside of a full-color LCD display that lets users choose beginner, intermediate or advanced control. The system features Lexicon effects like reverb, chorus and delay, in addition to a full suite of dbx DriveRack technology, including AFS (Automatic Feedback Suppression), parametric EQs, limiters, delays and SubSynth.

Presenters, fitness instructors and emcees will appreciate the Soundcraft Easy Ducking feature, which lowers background music volume when speech is detected. Performers can play extended sets, thanks to an easily swappable six-hour battery in the column.

The five-channel digital mixer is packed with inputs and outputs that include three Neutrik XLR combo jacks, one Hi-Z input and a quarter-inch balanced passthrough with independent volume control and speaker delay. Two channels of true 48V phantom power are also included for support of condenser microphones.

The Bottom Line: The system can be controlled by the new JBL Pro Connect app, which provides remote access via Bluetooth 5.0 to every function and preset from a phone or tablet for up to 10 units.