Jay B. Myers is set to speak at TedxWestMonroe on October 9 in West Monroe, LA.

During the inaugural event, 16 speakers—including Myers—from a variety of backgrounds and professions—will give eight- to 12-minute Tedx talks. Myers' Tedx talk, titled "Do What Is Right, Not What Is Easy", will focus on creating and sustaining an effective, organizational value system.

To learn more about TedxWestMonroe, visit tedxwestmonroe.com.