J-Tech Digital Joins SDVoE Alliance

J-Tech Digital has joined the alliance as an adopting member. The company will debut its first AV-over-IP (AVoIP) equipment at InfoComm 2018 in booth C710.

"AVoIP is a new venture for our company, and we are very excited to be able to pursue this line of technology and work amongst some of the most innovative pioneers in the industry of Ethernet to AV protocols,” said Jeff Wang, founder and CEO of J-Tech Digital. “J-Tech Digital strives to introduce the latest technologies to our customers, and now, thanks to the SDVoE Alliance, we can offer the newest products, while working alongside some of the most innovative companies and contributors in the market.”

“We welcome J-Tech Digital to the SDVoE Alliance and look forward to their SDVoE product debut at InfoComm,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “Their experience in home and enterprise integration will undoubtedly lead to a variety of successful and innovative SDVoE installations.”