IVCi Appoints Industry Veteran Michael DiBella as New VP of Marketing

IVCi has again added to its executive leadership team with the hiring of VP of Marketing Michael DiBella. With over 20 years of cross-channel marketing, DiBella is tapped to revitalize IVCi’s global messaging and brand management to align with the company’s new direction. With his industry expertise and business acumen, DiBella will support IVCi’s targeted shift in corporate strategy by applying his extensive background to quarterback the ideation, development, and execution of leading-edge marketing programs and tools, according to the company.

Michael DiBella

“What drew us to Michael was his unique background that combines broad technology experiences within organizations like Canon and Crestron with a focus on revenue generating initiatives. He’s the kind of proven leader who can solve business challenges with innovative, results driven strategies,” says Tim Hennen, IVCi’s president of sales and engineering. “Now, IVCi has a trusted advisor with sharp instincts for identifying key market trends and the insight to respond quickly with strategies that address today’s rapidly changing landscape.”

IVCi selected seasoned veteran DiBella to lead its marketing department for his critical thinking, industry expertise, and ability to execute. During his tenure with Kramer Electronics USA, Canon USA, and Crestron Electronics, he strategically directed those industry leaders through various market shifts by defining customer profiles and buyer journeys, then creating customized marketing plans to fit their behaviors. In addition to his business acumen, DiBella has become a recognized subject matter expert with speaking engagements at industry events such as InfoComm, as well as sitting on industry panels.