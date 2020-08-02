ISE Publishes Safety Measures for Exhibitors and Exhibition Staff

Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) has published new safety measure for exhibitors and exhibition staff for its 2021 show, scheduled to take place at the Fira de Barcelona, Gran Vía on February 2-5.

According to event organizers, Fira de Barcelona, risk consultancy AON, and the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona have jointly devised strategies for events at the Fira. This has involved the evaluation and analysis of more than 60 processes or services, leading to the identification of 948 mitigation points.

The measures for ensuring a healthy and safe environment ISE 2021 are available as a comprehensive set of guidelines for exhibitors, ISE, and Fira staff. They can be found in A Guide to Safe Exhibiting, published by show organizer Integrated Systems Events.

The Guide is organized into four sections: Actions by Fira de Barcelona and ISE; Stand Design; Stand Management; and Visitor Guidance. Each section contains essential measures in the areas of health and safety; traffic flow and visitor management; staff, stand personnel and supplier working; and social distancing.

“We have understandably had many questions from exhibitors and others about how ISE 2021 will be affected by the continuing public health situation," said Mike Blackman, managing director of Integrated Systems Events. "A Guide to Safe Exhibiting explains the adjustments that we and our exhibitors will need to make to ensure that the show is as safe as it can possibly be. The situation continues to evolve and we will update the Guide if any changes to the strategy are required. We remain committed to holding ISE 2021 at the Fira next February as an in-person event.”

A Guide to Safe Exhibiting can be downloaded from tinyurl.com/safe-exhibiting. As the situation develops, the information will be updated and re-presented.