ISE Launches Digital Event Series: RISE Spotlight

Integrated Systems Events and The Next Web launched RISE Spotlight, a monthly series of digital events, on November 24. A curated panel of industry specialists tackled the hot topic of “Workspace Evolution” in lively digital discussions with plenty of audience participation. With extremely positive feedback from participants, RISE Spotlight was welcomed by an AV industry eager to network and discover what is next.

(Image credit: Integrated Systems Events)

The RISE digital program offers a monthly dose of ISE, which given the current global situation, could not have launched at a better time. The program includes virtual events plus online editorial content including a collection of interviews called RISE Culture, which link to the monthly theme but also touch on cultural issues such as inclusion. The Big Read is an in-depth feature article, authored by an industry expert, which takes a deep dive into the theme. This content is live at www.iseurope.org and featured within the RISE Connect newsletter.

Related: AV Network Nation Approved for 4.75 AVIXA CTS RUs

RISE Spotlight events, produced in partnership with TNW and supported by ISE co-owners AVIXA and CEDIA, are hosted on virtual event platform Hopin and have been designed to encourage industry engagement through compelling speaker sessions, a live audience Q&A chat function, and networking opportunities.

The first two-hour Spotlight event attracted an international audience from 60 countries. It included an opening keynote with John Egan, CEO of L’Atelier, a Reporter Roundtable panel discussion, an “On the Sofa with ISE” interview with Marit Janssen of ABN AMRO, Startup Nation business showcase, and Watercooler Virtual Meets networking. It was hosted by Callum Booth, a TNW editor.

AVIXA and CEDIA both contributed expertise to the program. Sean Wargo, senior director of market intelligence, presented AVIXA Insights into the unified communications and collaboration market. CEDIA’s Ed Wenck (content director) and Walt Zerbe (senior director of technology and standards) hosted a networking session about optimizing technology in the work-from-home environment, while Wargo’s networking session discussed preparing for next-level collaborative working.

Post-event attendee research carried out by Integrated Systems Events revealed that just under four-fifths of attendees (79.4 percent) rated the online experience as good or excellent. Willingness to recommend the event to a business friend or colleague was high, with an average score of 8 on a scale of 10.

“The first RISE Spotlight has been a great success and we’re pleased to have received some really positive feedback from attendees,” said Mike Blackman, managing director of Integrated Systems Events. “I’d like to thank all of our speakers for sharing their expertise, our sponsor Nureva and TNW for their continued support. We know the ISE community cannot wait to get back to face-to-face events and we look forward to getting together with you all in Barcelona next year. In the meantime, join us for more digital events in the months ahead, as we take a closer look at some of the key topics in the AV industry today.”

The “Workspace Evolution” Reporter Roundtable panel included John Egan, CEO, L’Atelier; Marit Johnson, transformation consultant, ABN AMRO; Jon Sidwick, president, Collabtech Group; Nancy Knowlton, president and CEO of Nureva Inc; and was moderated by Már Másson Maack,editor of Growth Quarters, TNW.

All the sessions, including the opening keynote, Reporter Roundtable, On the Sofa and Startup Nation are available to watch on demand at here.

The next RISE Spotlight takes place on December 15 at 9:00am Eastern (14:00 GMT) with the theme “XR in Today’s Reality.” Register now to take part.

Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2021 will take place at the Fira de Barcelona, Gran Vía, on June 1-4, 2021.