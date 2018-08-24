ISE Agrees to Deal to Provide Free Public Transport in Barcelona During Show

Visitors to ISE 2021 in Barcelona will each be given access to free travel for the duration of the show on the city's Metro rail network.

The deal was made as part of the negotiation phase between ISE, the Gran Via, and the city—saving every visitor at least €30 each.

The move follows similar deals agreed for at other large scale events held in the city, such as Mobile World Congress, which attracts north of 100,000 visitors.

“Part of the deal to hold the event in Barcelona was that attendees and exhibitors would have free transportation with their badge," said Mike Blackman, Integrated Systems Europe events managing director. "We negotiated the package and these are significant things to help ensure everything runs to the best it can be.”