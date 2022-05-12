ISE 2022: PPDS Unveils New Beyond 8K Philips 6000 Series—What to Know

PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips professional display and solutions, is excited to announce the launch of the Philips 6000 Series—a brand new range of highly flexible, beyond 8K, direct view LED displays, designed exclusively for the creation of 16:9 or 32:9 displays, often used in corporate environments or any place where standard ratio content is being played.

Unveiled at ISE 2022 in Barcelona (stand 3Q600), the new Philips 6000 Series LED—the latest in a growing line of vertical-specific direct view LED solutions from PPDS—pushes beyond the boundaries of traditional videowall displays, bringing unrivalled performance and effortless bezel-free installations of any shape, size or resolution to meeting rooms, boardrooms, auditoriums, and lobbies.

Available in three 27-inch landscape panels, with a native 16:9 resolution, and across three different pixel pitch variants—1.26 (27BDL6112L), 1.583 (27BDL6115L), and 1.9 (27BDL6119L)—the stunning Philips 6000 Series has been designed for 24/7, round-the-clock use and comes equipped with an extensive range of dedicated features and capabilities, supporting a multitude of visual needs and requirements.

[PPDS, D-Tools Partner for Cost-efficient Project Completions to AV Integrators]

Engage, inspire and impact

With PPDS’ trademark modular design, Philips L-Line offers the freedom and the flexibility to adapt to any indoor environment, regardless of room size or shape—whether it’s installing a traditional 16:9 videowall, a massive and immersive 32:9 wide screen, or a vast array flowing seamlessly around doorways and other openings for unique branding and messaging opportunities. Installation times are swift and effortless, simply connecting multiple LED display cabinets to create the resolution that best suits your needs, in 4K, 8K resolutions, or even higher.

Boasting some of the highest refresh rates (1920~3840 Hz) compared to many LCD and LED solutions in the current market, the Philips 6000 Series guarantees uncompromised, smooth and judder-free viewing experiences. Even the smallest (and most important) details—such as blurred or fuzzy words and numbers in presentations—are displayed and delivered with crystal clear sharpness over distances of up to 22 feet, viewable at almost any front facing angle (up to 160 degrees).

[PPDS Upgrades Luxury German Hotel and Spa with 183 Philips MediaSuite TVs]

Bringing content to life—whether a presentation, video, or branded messaging—Philips 6000 Series panels also boast among the highest levels of color accuracy, deep black contrast, and a brightness (up to 750 nits before calibration) uniformity of up to 97%, ensuring near perfect picture quality delivered in the way you want it, at all times.

“The versatility of Philips 6000 Series truly sets itself apart, providing infinite design possibilities to suit a variety of different settings and uses within a corporate environment," said Jeroen Brants, global product manager LED displays at PPDS. "Whether it’s for hosting the perfect meeting or creating a positive first impression in reception, displaying bright and clear branded content, Philips 6000 Series won’t let you down in providing the perfect viewing experience.”

[PPDS, Key Digital Partner Up to Maximize Customer Experience in Bars & Restaurants]

Smart locking and front panel access for seamless connections

For the ultimate visual experience, and setting it apart from many competing models, the Philips 6000 Series comes with a smart locking mechanism, helping to ensure seamless connections between the LED cabinets / panels and the best possible screen flatness.

And that’s not all. As with all Philips LED products from PPDS, and inspired by market feedback, the Philips 6000 Series also offers front facing access to its internal electronics and cabling, for fast, hassle free, easy setup and maintenance. The modules in each cabinet can be easily and safely removed using a dedicated removal tool, reducing the need for lengthy, inconvenient and potentially costly de and re-installations if the need arises.

[PPDS Welcomes Alison Maxson as Senior Marketing Manager]

Safety and sustainability

Ensuring safety comes first, the Philips 6000 Series DV LED range has been tested and certified with BS476-7, class 1 certification for all three pixel pitches available. Delivering on a core requirement for public settings, where fire safety certification is business critical.

Finally, in addition to offering greater energy efficiency when compared to similar displays available on the market, the 6000 Series also benefits from Dynamic and Black screen power saving features, automatically and intelligently powering down when not in use. This helps to further reduce the total cost of ownership, while extending the life of each LED panel (typically 100,000 hours) for a greater RoI.

[ISE Kicks Off with Spectacular Projection Mapping Event]

The opportunity is now

According to the latest industry figures from AVIXA, the digital signage market is poised for strong revenue growth, with a forecast of $35 billion this year, increasing to $44.7 billion in 2026—making it one of the largest solution areas in the Pro AV industry. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global LED display screen market size is estimated to be worth USD $8135.8 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD $10840 million by 2028.

With close to ten million meeting spaces in Western Europe and almost nine million in the USA, the opportunities for the channel have never been greater.

“With the appetite from the corporate market becoming ever clear, our Philips 6000 Series direct view LED is a highly cost-effective and long-term proposition for companies and organizations that want to maximize the benefits of their digital display investments," concluded Martijn van der Woude, head of global business development and marketing. "Bringing new opportunities to streamline their digital messaging, while maximizing their investments for the best possible business outcomes. We cannot wait to welcome visitors to our stand at ISE to show them ourselves.”

Philips 6000 Series LED displays at a glance:

Aspect ratio: 16:9

Placement: Landscape

Brightness before calibration: 750 nits (650 nits after calibration)

Usage: 24/7 hours, indoor

Deep contrast and great brightness performance

Highest color accuracy and brightness uniformity

Smooth and judder-free images by high refresh rate

Fire retardant design, tested and certified with BS476-7, class 1 certification

Smart locking mechanism ensures seamless connections and flattest screen

Philips Dynamic and Black screen power saving features

Audience can focus on presentations and office applications

Engage, inspire and impact with vivid content

Powerful statements in any lobby, auditorium, meeting room

Philips 6000 Series specifications by model:

27-inch 27BDL6112L

LED type: SMD 1010 Copper wire

Pixel constitution: 1R1G1B

LED lifetime (hours): 100,000

Pixel pitch (mm): 1.266

Cabinet resolution (WxH pixels): 480 x 270

Cabinet size (WxHxD in mm): 608 x 342 x 59

27-inch 27BDL6115L

LED type: SMD 1010 Copper wire

Pixel constitution: 1R1G1B

LED lifetime (Hours): 100,000

Pixel pitch (mm): 1.583

Cabinet resolution (WxH pixels): 384 x 216

Cabinet size (WxHxD in mm): 608 x 342 x 59

27-inch 27BDL6119L