ISE 2021 Postponed

Integrated Systems Europe (ISE)—scheduled to take place Feb. 2–5, 2021, in Barcelona—has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will be rescheduled for June 1-4, 2021.

“The health and safety of our team, exhibiting companies, industry partners, and attendees is our number one priority,” said Mike Blackman, managing director, Integrated Systems Events. “Given the understandable concerns among all of our stakeholders regarding coronavirus, and the uncertainty regarding travel restrictions and country lockdowns, we have concluded it is not prudent to maintain our original schedule of an in-person February 2021 trade show.”

The February 2021 show was scheduled to be the Barcelona debut of ISE, which has taken place in Amsterdam since 2006.

“We’re at the beginning of a bigger and better journey,” Blackman said when the move to Barcelona was announced. “It’s been a long journey since our first show in 2004, and now we’re at the beginning of a new one.”

“AVIXA is proud to be a partner with CEDIA in delivering ISE to the audiovisual industry each year. We fully support ISE’s decision to postpone the first show in Barcelona until June 2021," said David Labuskes, CEO, AVIXA. "This isn’t a trivial undertaking and has thousands of moving parts, but in making this decision, ISE reaffirms their commitment to the health of all those who participate in these events from the taxi cab driver to the exhibitor teams. And all of those same people will be even more committed to be a part of the extravaganza that ISE promises to be.”

