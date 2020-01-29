ISE 2020 Releases Statement on Coronavirus

Integrated Systems Events, producer of ISE 2020, has released a statement on the Coronavirus outbreak.

According to the company, ISE 2020 will take place as scheduled on Feb. 10-14 (including the conferences and opening events on Monday) at the RAI, Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

[What You Need to Know About the Coronavirus for ISE 2020]

"We are monitoring and following guidelines issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC), alongside advice given by local health agencies, airports, and venues. We are advised that no additional measures are required," said the statement.

ISE officials recommend exhibitors and attendees follow the care and hygiene recommendations from WHO.

In addition, ISE 2020 show organizers will install hand sanitizers in multiple locations around the RAI exhibition building for the duration of the show.

