ISE 2020 Registration Opens

Registration has opened for ISE 2020; the show will take place at the RAI Amsterdam Feb. 11-14, 2020.

“As the meeting-place for this global industry, ISE 2020 promises innovative new solutions, exciting show features, enriching learning opportunities, and unbeatable networking opportunities," said Mike Blackman, managing director, Integrated Systems Events. "ISE is all about making deeper connections—with people, with technologies, and with the industry as a whole.”

The ISE 2020 Opening Address will take place in the RAI Forum on Mon., Feb. 10, the evening before the exhibition opens. The address will be given by Duncan Wardle, former head of innovation and creativity at Disney, who specializes in helping companies release the creativity within their workforces. Among his blue-chip clients are brands such as Apple, Coca-Cola, Ford, and McKinsey.

Attendees are invited to ‘Learn. Discover. Be Inspired’ with ISE 2020’s program of conferences and professional development sessions, spearheaded by AVIXA and CEDIA, ISE’s co-owning trade associations. The program encompasses the widest range of technologies and vertical market sectors ever offered at ISE, according to Blackman.

AVIXA is hosting two half-day conferences: the AVIXA Higher Ed AV Conference, produced in association with SCHOMS and EUNIS; and the AVIXA Enterprise AV Conference, produced in association with AV User Group.

“At ISE 2020, AVIXA’s education program will explore where the AV industry is heading by revealing growth opportunities, technology trends, and emerging markets,” said AVIXA CEO Dave Labuskes, CTS. “For one week in one city, ISE brings together thousands of AV professionals—from individuals beginning their careers to industry experts—to learn from each other to continue to push the industry forward.”

Reflecting the show’s increasing relevance to end users of AV technology, the ISE 2020 conference program is more extensive than ever, with no fewer than 13 events taking place across the week of the show. All the conferences held at ISE 2019 will return, while new for 2020 is the Control Rooms Summit ISE, produced in association with the International Critical Control Rooms Association.

To learn more or to register, visit iseurope.org.