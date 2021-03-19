Is the Solution to College Zoom Fatigue … a Different Video Platform? (EdSurge)

"Just as the pandemic is loosening its grip and schools and colleges move back to in-person classes, new startups are offering video platforms they say do a better job for teaching than Zoom or other mass-market systems."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If you've been frustrated with using Zoom for remote courses during the pandemic, you aren't alone. A new videoconferencing solution, Engageli, has been built to facilitate online education, and this Q&A with a co-founder digs into the platform's specialized features.