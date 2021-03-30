Iron Mountain Offering Assistance to Those Impacted by Nashville Floods

Iron Mountain's Entertainment Services division (IMES) is coordinating a comprehensive relief effort to help those affected by the recent floods in Nashville and the rest of Middle Tennessee.

IMES is offering to conduct free appraisals of media assets, like audio or video master recordings, that were damaged in the recent floods. If these appraisals are used for insurance purposes, once the claims have been processed, IMES can help coordinate and provide any remediation or restoration services necessary in its L.A. and New Jersey studio facilities.

Additionally, IMES is offering free storage at its Nashville facility for up to 60 days for studio equipment, musical instruments, or media that have been displaced by the storms while cleanup takes place.

"Our customers and the music community have been severely challenged by these floods, and we're offering our specialists, capabilities and facilities to help however we can with the community's recovery,” said Lance Podell, SVP and GM of Iron Mountain Entertainment Services.

For further information, or to speak to someone about storage, restoration, or insurance claims, contact Beth Greve, IMES global head of sales, at beth.greve@ironmountain.com or (310) 344-7780.

