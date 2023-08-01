Lions, and Tigers, and Dinosaurs, Oh My—Check out the Hologram Zoo

Located inside the Cannon Hill Mall in Brisbane, Australia, resides The Hologram Zoo. Created by Axiom Holograms, the venue takes visitors all over the world—and time—creating realistic safari-like experiences via the magic of holographic technology.

"We cannot guarantee that all the hologram animals will be well behaved," the Axiom Holograms YouTube page said as a hologram whale comes crashing through the glass. "Some of them are a little bit naughty."

There are hologram tunnels, one of which is over 65 feet long that takes you to the depths of the ocean. Smell technology from Luxaroma invites the senses to experience trees and flowers, much like the Soarin' Around the World ride in EPCOT. You can travel to the North Pole and feel the chill in the air, and because all the animals are holograms, the zoo takes you back in time to visit with the dinosaurs. Just be careful—as the YouTube video states, they are very happy to eat...meet you.

There are multiple hologram interactive arcades and a hologram bridge that drops you into a canyon, which are detailed by Loz Blain at New Atlas. Take a walk through the zoo yourself in the first video below and get a more detailed look at how the devices work in the second clip.