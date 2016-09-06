Interactive Display Conference Coming to San Jose, California

The IHS announced that they will be presenting the Interactive Display Conference in San Jose, California on September 26-27, 2016.



Displays have become move interactive than ever. With a wide variety of user interfaces available on emerging display technologies in an array of applications, the user’s experience is ever changing. The Interactive Display Conference will include a two-day insight-packed discussion and networking event with executives from around the world. It is an ideal event for innovators, product developers, manufacturers and leading brands to discuss aggressive market growth strategies.

Key components of the conference will include discussions on the flexible display revolution, the flexible touch for interaction, visual experience beyond flat panel displays and how user interfaces advanced beyond touch screens.