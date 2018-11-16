Innovation and Disruption Within Student Information Systems (Inside Higher Ed)

"Student information systems (SIS) are hugely important aspects of higher education technology. These systems are literally in use on a daily basis by thousands of users. Whilst there have seemingly always been a limited number of market leaders in the SIS space, new thinking, solutions, and companies have emerged over the years."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Student information systems have been evolving in epic ways, providing real-time analytics and boosting engagement while also embracing mobile platforms and moving to the cloud.