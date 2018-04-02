Inneos Introduces InvisiCable Translucent Fiber HDMI Solutions

InvisiCable Through Wall Kit

The What: Inneos has introduced InvisiCable, a complete HDMI 2.0 cabling solution that combines the company’s Real4K optical adapters with a thin, translucent SSF optical fiber for full 18Gbps transmission.

The What Else: The InvisiCable In Room Solution includes 75 feet of InvisiCable on the company’s magnetic Magic Disk. The Magic Disk is only 2.75 inches in diameter and weighs less than 3 ounces. It comes with a small tape backed, metal plate used to affix the magic disk virtually anywhere. The InvisiCable In-Room Solution also includes a set of Real4K Optical Adapters.

The InvisiCable Through Wall Solution includes InvisiCable for in-room use (two 10-foot pre-terminated lengths) with “high pull-strength” fiber for use through walls (one 100-foot pre-terminated length). It also includes standard optical wall plates to connect everything together. The InvisiCable Through Wall Solution also includes a set of Real4K Optical Adapters.

The Bottom Line: InvisiCable is designed to provide the performance of optical cables with clean aesthetics. The InvisiCable In Room and Through Wall Solutions are complete, turnkey kits requiring no knowledge of fiber optic cable installation. All the pieces are pre-terminated and easily snap together using industry standard connectors.