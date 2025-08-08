Fun Art, Great Audio

The recently constructed Fun Art Blokhus in North Jutland, Denmark, is an indoor and outdoor activity center which brings together a wide variety of activities under one umbrella. Integrator Profox was engaged to supply and install all the venue’s technical requirements, including the audio system for its main auditorium. For the concert hall, Profox supplied and installed a CODA Audio system based on the brand’s N-RAY loudspeakers.

The multifunctional site places an emphasis on smart technology and sustainability, using its numerous spaces to maximum effect, offering everything from trampolining, mini-golf, and art classes, to a busy program of concerts and exhibitions.



“We are very familiar with CODA Audio systems, which are renowned for their high audio fidelity and build," said Søren Kabbel Dalgaard of Profox. "We know from the experience of our rental department that they deliver high output from a small form factor, and their range offers the flexibility and versatility to cover a wide range of applications - perfect for the varied programme at this unique venue.”



At Fun Art Blokhus, Profox installed a total of 24 CODA Audio N-RAY with six units per side as main PA and a further 6 per side as outer hangs. N-RAY is CODA’s ultra-compact 3-way line array which places the benefits of the brand’s flagship AiRAY technology into a shallow lightweight cabinet, ideal for theatres and performing arts centres like Fun House. Eight SCV compact sensor controlled subwoofers were installed in a cardioid setup for low-end reinforcement, whilst a further four N-APS (arrayable point source) were deployed as downfill. The system is driven by CODA Audio’s LINUS DSP amplification.



“Fun Art’s owner placed great faith in our judgement from the beginning, and trusted us to choose a system which we knew would be a success," said Kabbel Dalgaard. "The install went well and the customer is really happy with their CODA Audio PA. We are now helping the customer with the staging of concerts and very much enjoy working on the system, which sounds great. Visiting engineers are also full of praise for the audio quality.”