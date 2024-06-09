InfoComm 2024 Impulses: USB3 Extension and Routing and BYOM

InfoComm 2024 heads back to the Las Vegas Convention Center this June 8-14. As we have in the past, SCN turned to several InfoComm 2024 exhibitors to talk trends, technology, inspiration, and an exclusive special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths.

[Trends, Technologies, and What to Expect in Vegas]

In today's addition to the InfoComm 2024 Impulses series, meet Jeff Singer, JKS Marketing.

(Image credit: JKS Marketing)

SCN: What technology or industry trend do you expect to be the talk of InfoComm 2024?

Jeff Singer: USB3 extension and routing. USB may be the new HDMI insofar as it offers an elegant single-cable solution to transmit multi-channel HD audio, 4K60 video, high-speed data, and power. Devices, such as laptops, cameras, microphones, video soundbars, displays and more, are rapidly adopting USB-C connectivity, and like HDMI USB3 is limited to short distances. Therefore, extending, routing, and managing USB3 to connect all those devices and distribute content is the next big technology challenge to solve.

SCN: What is your company’s main focus at the show this year?

JS: It's more important than ever to get as far upstream in the customer journey and sales funnel. Today, if you're not solving problems for end users and clearly communicating the experience you offer and the value you bring, you will not be successful. Most companies in our industry are really good at describing products and defining specs, but they don't necessarily have the internal expertise or bandwidth to focus on driving market awareness and demand. I'm talking to companies big and small about setting strategic priorities, targeting end users, and capturing market opportunities.

How important are BYOM solutions for today’s videoconferencing systems?

JS: Understandably, companies are focused on MTRs and Zoom Rooms, but BYOM is the most critical need. Whether or not a dedicated room system is installed, there's a need to seamlessly integrate BYOM capabilities. More than 83% of people bring laptops into meetings and about 87% of companies use multiple video conferencing platforms. That's just how people work. There's no such thing as an organization that only uses Team or Zoom running on a room PC and nothing else.