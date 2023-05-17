InfoComm 2023 News and Notes: A New IMPX Ecosystem, AVoIP and KVM Mania

The Road to InfoComm 2023 is officially open, as the show is just over a month away. We'll do our best to keep you up to date with all the products and news information ahead of time. Today, take a look at some KVM and AVoIP innovations heading to Orlando in June.

VuWall to Launch New KVM Solutions

(Image credit: VuWall)

VuWall will introduce its PAK KVM feature in version 3.5 of the TRx centralized management platform, and the VuStream 350 IP KVM encoder, in booth 1829. In addition, on June 15, Nick Mathis, VuWall's director of business development, will participate in an AVIXA educational panel session sharing his expertise on "AV-over-IP and Networked Video Walls: The Evolution of Control Rooms."

At InfoComm 2023, VuWall will demonstrate the newest version of TRx, a platform that combines AV-over-IP distribution, advanced multivideo wall control, and KVM management. Attendees will see how its new PAK KVM feature allows operators to control remote IP sources using keyboard and mouse on their personal video wall, local displays, or the main video wall. With TRx, users can configure, manage, and distribute virtually any source type to any display with an easy-to-use drag-and-drop interface. The new TRx KVM capabilities are ideal for multiroom visualization, situational awareness, control rooms, and remote operator environments.

VuWall will also showcase its new VuStream 350 IP KVM encoder appliance, which securely delivers high-quality video up to 4K performance over standard Gigabit Ethernet at low bitrates and ultra-low latency. VuStream 350 transmits HDMI video and audio, as well as keyboard and mouse on an encrypted AES-256 signal. It is fully compatible with VuWall's TRx centralized management software, ControlVu PoE touch panels, and PAK video wall processing nodes.

The company will also demonstrate the compact all-in-one VuStream 550 appliance on its SDVoE video wall. The VuStream 550 can be used as an SDVoE encoder or multiview decoder, for fiber or copper infrastructures. It is designed for distributing 4K60 video and audio over standard 10Gb IP network switches with no latency, providing an ultra-scalable, easy to deploy, highly reliable solution.

G&D KVM News: Networking, AV Education, and AV Products

(Image credit: G&D )

At booth 2749, Guntermann & Drunck (G&D) will present its latest, German engineered, KVM solutions and their seamless integration into AV systems. G&D’s products ensure the best possible system homogeneity and interoperability in control room installations.

To make the work of control room staff smarter and improve their working conditions, G&D develop reliable KVM products, making the equipment in use more secure while also enhancing ergonomics. On display at InfoComm will be:

PersonalWorkplace-Controller: The all-rounder for every control room —The PersonalWorkplace-Controller grants users integrated and flexible access to all the data they need at their workstation. Modified arrangements of operating processes also significantly improve workplace ergonomics. The real-time display of multiple computer sources on one large monitor, and thus the latency-free operation of multiple computers via a single console, facilitates work immensely. Both the high image quality and the unlimited flexibility in the arrangement of sources offer enormous added value. In this way, active work areas and monitoring areas can be ergonomically set up on larger screens.

—The PersonalWorkplace-Controller grants users integrated and flexible access to all the data they need at their workstation. Modified arrangements of operating processes also significantly improve workplace ergonomics. The real-time display of multiple computer sources on one large monitor, and thus the latency-free operation of multiple computers via a single console, facilitates work immensely. Both the high image quality and the unlimited flexibility in the arrangement of sources offer enormous added value. In this way, active work areas and monitoring areas can be ergonomically set up on larger screens. The new VisionXS —Another continuous development in an XS format is the new VisionXS extender line. The high-performance extenders are used in point-to-point operation or in more complex installations in matrix operation. The series includes systems for classic transmission as well as for KVM-over-IP environments. With 10G data transmission technology for an even better user experience and resolutions up to 4K, VisionXS combines great functionality and performance in a small housing. For this series, the manufacturers also rely on their proven, lossless bluedec compression, which enables authentic, pixel-perfect video experiences.

—Another continuous development in an XS format is the new VisionXS extender line. The high-performance extenders are used in point-to-point operation or in more complex installations in matrix operation. The series includes systems for classic transmission as well as for KVM-over-IP environments. With 10G data transmission technology for an even better user experience and resolutions up to 4K, VisionXS combines great functionality and performance in a small housing. For this series, the manufacturers also rely on their proven, lossless bluedec compression, which enables authentic, pixel-perfect video experiences. Simplified installation with PoE variants —Furthermore, there are new variants supporting Power-over-Ethernet (PoE). The new feature allows power to be supplied to the device using the transmission port. This not only reduces the planning and installation effort, the extender can also be secured twice against failures: The device is connected via both the main power supply and the network cable, providing redundancy in case one power supply fails. This guarantees maximum operational safety and reliability during continuous operation.

—Furthermore, there are new variants supporting Power-over-Ethernet (PoE). The new feature allows power to be supplied to the device using the transmission port. This not only reduces the planning and installation effort, the extender can also be secured twice against failures: The device is connected via both the main power supply and the network cable, providing redundancy in case one power supply fails. This guarantees maximum operational safety and reliability during continuous operation. Education und Networking—In addition to the consulting opportunities at the booth, G&D offers training courses. The "KVM Solutions in Explanation—Introduction to Product World, Technology and Value Added“ will be on June 13-14. at 11:00 a.m. ET. The advanced course "KVM Solutions in the Field—Application, Best Use and User Benefit in Different Industries and Control Rooms“ will take place at 2:30 p.m. ET on both days.

PlexusAV to Debut All-New IPMX Based AV-over-IP Solution

(Image credit: Sencore)

PlexusAV is launching the AVN4 4K transceiver, which can be used as encoder or decoder. Based on the framework of SMPTE ST 2110, PlexusAV’s AVN series eliminates the stress of selecting an AV-over-IP technology by leveraging a standards-based solution.

The PlexusAV ecosystem is built for interoperability because it's based on the AIMS Alliance IPMX proposed standard, which is built on SMPTE ST 2110. Designed to enable transport of compressed and uncompressed video, audio, and data over IP networks, PlexusAV’s integration of IPMX specifications and standards addresses the professional AV industry’s need for a single set of common, ubiquitous standards-based protocols that ensure interoperability for AV-over-IP. Designed for higher education, large venues, healthcare, enterprise and other applications, PlexusAV simplifies AV-over-IP by offering multiple versions of encoders and decoders to create an innovative, accessible and human-centric ecosystem.

Magewell Bringing New Presentation, Streaming, and AV-over-IP Solutions to InfoComm 2023

(Image credit: Magewell)

Magewell is bringing exciting demonstrations of its latest solutions to InfoComm 2023 in Orlando next month. Exhibiting in booth 2855, the company will showcase recent releases alongside established products and some new surprises.