In Boost for AoIP, Holoplot Partners With Ravenna Community

Berlin-based pro audio company Holoplot is entering into a partnership with ALC NetworX, developer of the award-winning Ravenna technology for ultra-low latency real-time distribution of audio and other media content in IP-based network environments.

The partnership will allow all Holoplot products to share a single IP-based network infrastructure with other network traffic when used for installation or mobile projects. Ravenna allows for seamless coexistence with other network traffic, removing the need for a separate network to transport audio and its associated metadata, allowing Holoplot users greater scalability, flexibility and efficiency when using Audio-over-IP (AoIP) networks.

Ravenna is designed to meet the most stringent requirements of the pro audio market featuring lowest latency, full signal transparency and high reliability - all while ensuring broad interoperability through its compatibility with AES67 and SMPTE ST 2110 standards. This makes it well suited to the latest Holoplot product generation; the X1 Matrix Array. X1 is an entirely new category of system, granting users previously impossible levels of control over sound propagation on both horizontal and vertical axes, and enabling exceptionally authentic sound localization with lifelike distance and directional perception of audio objects.

As an IP-based solution, Ravenna is based on protocol levels at or above layer 3 of the OSI reference model. All protocols and mechanisms used within Ravenna are based on widely deployed and established standards. Ravenna is compatible with AES67, and all relevant mechanisms, protocols and formats used for synchronization, transport and payload mandated by AES67 are fully supported.

"AoIP solutions have increasingly become the only option for the transfer of control and audio signals for live audio and complex sound environments," said Holoplot head of engineering Michael Hlatky. "We believe in open technology standards, and Ravenna presents a range of new possibilities for Holoplot in terms of flexibility and the ability to work in complex IT setups alongside other IP technology while ensuring that the audio performs flawlessly. As the first pro audio partner of Ravenna, we look forward to fully exploring what its AoIP system can offer us and our customers when delivering the highest quality sound to audiences worldwide."