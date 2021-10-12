IK Multimedia Intros T-RackS TASCAM Tape Collection

The What: IK Multimedia is introducing the T-RackS TASCAM Tape Collection, a collection of AAX, VST and AU plug-ins for mixing and mastering. The new T-RackS TASCAM Tape Collection draws upon the strengths of four meticulously restored TASCAM analog recording systems long recognized for their glorious tone and other audible hallmarks. Developed with IK's award-winning modeling technology and in direct collaboration with TASCAM themselves, the result of this coordinated effort allows musicians to introduce the warmth and classic characteristics of some of the finest analog recorders into today's digital recordings-ultimately delivering the best of both worlds.

The What Else: The TASCAM Tape Collection offers four iconic analog tape machines:

The TEAC A-6100 MKII, an upgraded version of the original mastering recorder first released in 1973 and still much sought-after today for adding tape warmth and color to recordings.

The TEAC A-3340S, released in the early '70s, is the deck behind many famous song demos, and even whole albums made by some of rock's most influential rock bands.

The TASCAM 388, released in 1985, combines an eight-channel mixing console and an eight-track tape machine in one. Still fetching high prices today, the 388 is revered for its warm and evocative sound.

The cassette-tape-based TASCAM Porta One MiniStudio from 1984 was TASCAM's best-selling PortaStudio introducing thousands of musicians to the joys of home recording. Even today, the Porta One remains popular for creating "lo-fi" sounds, creative experiments and even live performance.

The Bottom Line: From the onset of this project, IK Multimedia and TASCAM agreed that the goal was to create authentic TEAC and TASCAM tape tone. To that end, TASCAM selected the specific unit of each model, each fully rebuilt and meticulously calibrated. And for even greater accuracy, TASCAM provided information about the analog tape these systems were biased for. Additionally, IK Multimedia's modeling team has included two popular features from IK's Tape Machine collection. The Transport Modeling function accurately reproduces the small inaccuracies of the tape position in front of the head for life-like performance, while True Stereo operation provides a perfect recreation of the stereo image effect produced by subtle differences that inevitably exist between the left and right channels on an analog machine.