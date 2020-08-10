IHSE Debuts DisplayPort Dual-Head KVM Extender

The What: IHSE has announced the launch of the DisplayPort Dual-Head KVM extender with a range of models in the Draco vario series. The new extender enables video transmission of two DisplayPort including keyboard and mouse signals over a single duplex fiber optic cable or a Cat-X cable and includes keyboard and mouse control.

The What Else: The DPDH extender enables resolutions of up to 1920x1200 pixels at 60 frames per second in dual-head mode with clean image visualization in 24-bit color depth (true color) and optimal 4:4:4 color space. Single-head transmission at 4K30 is also possible. The module supports embedded digital audio transmission via the DisplayPort interface to suit monitors with integrated loudspeakers without additional audio modules or cables. In addition, Draco vario add-on modules for other interfaces such as USB 2.0, analog audio, and RS-232 can be integrated and transmitted via the same datastream.

The DisplayPort 1.1 Dual-Head (DPDH) extender is well suited for separating a dual-head workplace from its associated computer. Users are able to access and operate a remote computer in real time using their workplaces’ keyboard, mouse and monitors.

Locating source computers in an environmentally controlled server room protects them from unauthorized access and adverse environmental influences including dust, moisture, and heat. It also frees working environments from computers that take up space and emit heat and fan noise.

The device is compatible with other extenders and additional modules within the respective series. It is suitable for point-to-point operation and compatible with Draco tera KVM matrix switches. It can be installed in all Draco vario chassis.

The dual-head extender is available in versions for the Draco vario and Draco vario ultra series, each as Cat-X or 1G and 3G fiber versions. All variants support option redundant data transmission (link redundancy) for maximum reliability.

The Bottom Line: The DPDH replaces IHSE’s DVI dual-head series 482 and 492, and its video interface DisplayPort includes audio transmission. The solution is designed to reduce the complexity of an installation and save cost, space, cabling, and reduce the need for matrix ports in a KVM matrix switch installation.

The product is available now with first deliveries in September 2020.