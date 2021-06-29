HuddleCamHD Rolls Out NDI Technology

The What: HuddlecamHD has rolled out Network Device Interface (NDI) to its SimplTrack2 and HuddleView cameras, which provide auto-tracking and auto-framing of subjects, respectively.

The What Else: A firmware update released on June 2 brings NDI HX capabilities to the SimplTrack2 and Huddleview cameras. Current owners can download and install the latest control software from the HuddleCamHD website to get this upgrade. Once the firmware is installed, the cameras will instantly be discoverable as NDI devices; users will need to obtain an NDI HX license from Vizrt Group for each device for full functionality. Pre-licensed NDI SimplTrack2 and Huddleview cameras are slated to begin shipping in early 2022.

The Bottom Line: The update empowers large-campus applications, including higher education and Fortune 500 corporate end users, to make more efficient use of video resources. In addition to NDI discovery and distribution, the new update includes automatic multicast IP address assignment, eliminating the need for a media server to broadcast over a multicast-capable network. Users can also define NDI discovery servers to handle all NDI cameras and products, reducing overall traffic load, and segregate and hide cameras in virtual groups.