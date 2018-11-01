HPC Technology Joins SDVoE Alliance

Taiwan-based OEM/ODM supplier HPC Technology has joined the SDVoE Alliance as an adopting member.

“Over the past two years at HPC, we’ve closely followed the evolution of SDVoE technology and the alliance with great interest,” said Samuel Hsieh, general manager at HPC. “The powerful capabilities of the platform to deliver zero-latency, artifact-free transmission of true 4K60 (4:4:4) video and its wide-ranging applicability to many applications including matrix switches, KVM extenders, video wall controllers and image processors make it the ideal choice for our next-generation professional AV products.”

“HPC’s ability to design, develop and manufacture devices based on SDVoE technology will give OEMs a quick way to begin delivering a full range of innovative products that take advantage of the SDVoE platform,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. "We are happy to welcome HPC to the growing SDVoE ecosystem.”

HPC products will be on display at ISE 2019 in Amsterdam from Feb. 5-8 at stand 15-B100 and at InfoComm 2019 in Orlando from June 12-14 at booth B861.

All AV distribution and processing applications that demand zero-latency and uncompromized video can benefit from SDVoE technology, which provides an end-to-end hardware and software platform for AV extension, switching, processing, and control through advanced chipset technology, common control APIs, and interoperability. SDVoE network architectures are based on off-the-shelf Ethernet switches, thus offering substantial cost savings and greater system flexibility and scalability over traditional approaches, such as point-to-point extension and circuit-based AV matrix switching.