How Wind Creek Event Center Takes It to 'The Next Level of Sound'

Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, PA—which has been presented music, comedy, and other artists for the past dozen years—will host high-energy shows by Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry, Ministry, Aaron Lewis, The Black Crowes, and In This Moment. Additionally, John Legend, Air Supply, The Temptations, Jerry Seinfeld, and Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias in 2024. To ensure these star-powered events are heard loud and clear a new L Series concert sound system was installed by Horsham-based L-Acoustics Certified provider Bauder Audio Systems.

The 40,000-square-foot, 3,500-capacity venue, independently owned and operated by Vision Entertainment Group and located on property at Wind Creek Casino and Resort, is now amply covered by an L Series system comprising two L2 loudspeakers over one L2D element per side, each powered by its own LA7.16 amplified controller. The system is rounded out by five A10i under-balcony fills, two A15i Wide delays, and ten Kiva II front-fills, all powered by LA4X amplified controllers, plus ten KS28 ground-stacked subs driven by three LA12X. The entire system is managed by a P1 processor and connected over a Milan-certified AVB network.

Bauder Audio Systems production manager Brian Naab says the venue first heard about the L Series from Matchbox 20’s FOH engineer who experienced it at Coachella last year. “The band came through the Event Center during a time when the venue was considering replacing its current PA system and he said, ‘You really ought to give the L2 a listen’,” Naab recalled. “We hadn’t yet had the opportunity to attend a demo, but we felt that our relationship and experience with L-Acoustics alone was enough to make a solid decision based on the system specs.”

(Image credit: L-Acoustics)

Wind Creek Event Center was rewarded for that faith with a system that Naab said puts out far more SPL than any other rig of its size, in the process improving not only its reach but also the sightlines from side seating. One L2 or L2D element provides the same contour as four K2 elements in a format that is 46 percent smaller and 40 percent lighter, and high-precision broadband coverage using a super-cardioid pattern offers improved rear rejection, he notes.

“This level of SPL and clarity from a system of this size is unmatched,” he says, adding that the precision packet delivery of the Milan-AVB network assures low latency reliability throughout the system. “After a private show to give the house staff and management a feel for the new system, and then an official restart with a show by the band Machine Head, everyone was super happy with the choice of L Series.”

Among those who are very pleased is John Rupp, Wind Creek Event Center’s head of audio and production manager. A 15-year veteran of touring, mixing front-of-house for many artists like Oliver Tree, Secondhand Serenade, Hobo Johnson, Motion City Soundtrack, and The Struts, to name a few, he says the difference that the new L Series makes for the venue’s sound is “night and day.”

“The clarity, coverage, and punch is fantastic,” he said. “With our old system, many locations in the venue sounded like a completely different rig every few feet. With the L Series, the quality is exactly the same from just about every spot in the house; whether you are up in the suites or in the front row, the characteristics remain consistent. The system’s headroom is an added bonus as well. The Machine Head and Fear Factory tour was one of the first shows we hosted with the L2 arrays. The touring engineers kept the system around 105dB all evening and didn’t need to push it any further due to the system’s accuracy. At that decibel level, the amplifiers still had so much headroom left that it was almost scary.”

(Image credit: L-Acoustics)

An L-Acoustics system brings with it more than great sound. It’s also a signifier to touring artists and fans that the venue cares about sound quality. “We always want the artist to know the equipment we have available in-house will allow them to present their show in the best light,” said Jamey Hines, Wind Creek Event Center EVP/General Manager. “Being recognized by touring artists and agencies as a first-class venue with top-of-the-line sound is a major factor in their decision to elect to play the Event Center. Additionally, the artist having the level of equipment needed to present their art as they envision it translates to the audience hearing it as intended, making for a great experience all around. L-Acoustics is on every top touring band’s rider. We understand what artists are looking for when choosing a venue and we feel that having the brand-new L Series here shows that we’re making sure we go above and beyond their needs.”