How to Win a Stellar Service Award from SCN

The 2021 SCN Stellar Service Awards are accepting entries. Each year, these awards recognize behind-the-scenes efforts—from project management, to tech support, to training programs—and ensure they receive the credit they deserve for their contribution to the creation of successful user experiences, as well as to the everyday experience of the men and women that work to bring those about.

Before you submit your entries, read the tips below to increase your odds of taking home a win...

1. Tell Your Story

Your entry form is a blank slate—use it for more than the basics (although you should include that information as well). This is your chance to tell the judges why your service stands out from the rest.

2. Stay Social

Promote your nomination throughout the industry, which will not only help inform your base, but also draw in other integrators who could benefit from your services who had not considered them before.

3. Don't Be Shy

Being humble can be a positive quality, but not when it comes to the 2021 SCN Stellar Service Awards! Take a moment to celebrate your hard work and don't mince words when you tell us exactly how awesome your team is.

