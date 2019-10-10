How To Get Coverage In The 2020 Official CES Daily

Once again, TWICE will be publishing the Official CES Daily; his is the only official show daily and it is published jointly with the Consumer Technology Association and distributed on the show floor.

If you have registered with CTA as an official CES exhibitor and would like your products included in the Official CES Daily, use this form to submit your press release and hi-resolution images (required). The deadline to submit for the 2020 CES Daily is Mon., Nov. 18.

Coverage in the 2020 CES Show Daily is not guaranteed, but if your company meets the requirements and the deadline, the TWICE staff will do its best to include at least one of your products.

For CES 2020 print and digital advertising opportunities, contact Adam Goldstein at adam.goldstein@futurenet.com or call 212.378.0465.

