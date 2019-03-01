How Student Expectations Are Driving Digital Transformation (The EvoLLLution)

"Higher education is experiencing a set of pressures, challenges and opportunities that will change it forever. Information technology is helping to both drive and enable a digital transformation in our industry."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As student expectations shift to become more and more tied to technology, digital transformation may be necessary to keep pace with the growing list of demands. To offer the kind of seamless, personalized experience learners expect, Dx highlights the important role IT will play as campuses change.