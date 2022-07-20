How Powersoft Reduces Emissions, Brings High-Quality Audio to Climate Pledge Arena

Since its grand opening in October 2021, Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena has set its sights on becoming the most progressive, responsible, and sustainable arena in the world, with a net-zero carbon status, no single-use plastic, water conservation, and zero waste as some of its initial ambitions.



The world-class arena, reinvigorated thanks to $1.15 billion of private investment, has been designed to host a number of sports, including hockey and basketball, and live concerts and events, providing a premium experience to a capacity crowd of up to 18,100 guests.

A small and outdated arena presents challenges

(Image credit: Powersoft)

David Battershell—senior consultant at Idibri, a Salas O’Brien Company—was the AV design consultant for the arena’s new construction, with Idibri acting as the AV component of a larger Populous design machine.

[Major League AV at Toronto's Rogers Centre] (opens in new tab)



Designed to replace an existing venue, KeyArena, “that was too small and outdated,” Battershell explained, “the [original] arena’s roof is a historic landmark and couldn’t be torn down, so it had to be lifted off for work to begin. The rest of the building was then completely dismantled, the floor was lowered 20 feet, and the new arena was built up to where the original roof would eventually be replaced.”



Idibri was brought in to provide high-quality audio in the arena’s suites to support bowl audio extension, background music, and local TV audio. Battershell and his team decided that Powersoft’s Mezzo compact amplifier platform would be an ideal fit for such a demanding application.



“We thought that the Mezzo would be well-suited to being installed behind the televisions in each of the suites,” he said. “We used them to provide an audio input for local TV audio, amplification for local speakers, and IP audio connection to the bowl audio feeds. Mezzo has the exact feature set that we wanted, as well as being very well-priced for such high quality.”

How Mezzo solved the audio challenges and reduced emissions

(Image credit: Powersoft)

Providing the same sound clarity, reliability, and build quality of any Powersoft install amplifier in a half-rack-unit form factor, Mezzo offers integrators a power-to-size ratio requiring fewer amplifiers (with a smaller size) to run the same PA system, directly impacting CO2 emissions.



The bowl audio feeds for the Seattle venue were designed to come from a single FOH console via Dante and stream to the Mezzo infrastructure, comprising 58 units. Local audio from TVs themselves were connected directly via the analogue inputs on the Mezzo units, while Bluetooth audio inputs (AtteroTech unD6IO-BT) were able to steam to Mezzo via Dante.