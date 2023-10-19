How LEA Professional Brings 'Elegant and Luxurious' Sound to New Restaurant

When foodpreneur Jorge Castro founded the Pearl West Restaurant Group in 2017, his goal was to provide guests with an alluring dining experience in each location. When planning the launch of his latest restaurant, DIOSA, they wanted the restaurant to reflect an elegant and luxurious environment. The sound system also needed to reflect that atmosphere, and LEA Professional’s technology was the perfect solution.

Embodying earthly elements throughout its signature cocktails and Latin American-inspired menu, DIOSA’s guests are immediately transported from the restaurant in Downey, California, to the heart of Mexico. To create a fully immersive audio environment across the restaurant’s sixteen zones, including a massive bar, main dining area, stunning patio, and gorgeous restrooms, the Pearl West Restaurant Group leadership recognized the importance of deploying technology to ensure vibrancy and cross-functionality.

To set the ambiance for each zone, DIOSA needed amplifiers that would supply reliable and sustainable connections. The Pearl West Restaurant Group contacted manufacturer’s representative Geer Tech to provide an audio system compatible with its high-energy needs that would provide flexibility throughout the venue. After a tour of the Geer Tech Experience Center in Huntington Beach, Pearl West decided that LEA Professional’s technology would be an exemplary fit for DIOSA’s audio needs. After being connected with local integrator Gridworks, the final pieces were put into place for DIOSA’s grand opening.

Account manager at Geer Tech, Kenny Miller, was responsible for the installation. “The Pearl West Restaurant Group was looking for a system that would produce granularity and control,” Miller explained. “LEA Professional’s technology was the ideal solution, as it had both remote controllability and the capacity to adjust different sound settings. Everything this project required was built into this one LEA Professional package.”

(Image credit: LEA Professional)

Gridworks deployed the LEA Connect Series 354 and the LEA Connect Series 704. The CS354 is a 4-channel amplifier with 350 watts per channel and powers the ceiling and exterior loudspeakers. The CS354 supports HiZ (70V or 100V) or LoZ selectable by channel, which was perfect for DIOSA since they wanted to use a mix of low- and high-impedance loudspeakers. The 4-channel CS704 offers 700 watts per channel and powers the subwoofers deployed throughout the venue. Both Connect Series amplifiers are professional-grade and suited for small to medium-scale installations.

The Pearl West Restaurant Group wanted the ability to monitor and control the restaurant’s amplifiers remotely, so the security and functionality of the remote connection were essential. SharkWare, LEA Professional’s advanced amplifier control software, was installed to facilitate remote connectivity and onsite commissioning. SharkWare works to monitor the status of connected amplifiers and allows users to adjust several system settings from anywhere. In addition to SharkWare, DIOSA is also utilizing the magic of the LEA Cloud to control their amplifiers and solve connectivity issues.

“We couldn’t be happier with our sound system,” Castro shared. “Given the Pearl West Restaurant Group is based in Southern Washington, and DIOSA is in California, we needed an audio system that could be controlled virtually. We were completely blown away by the system’s versatility and remote-control access. LEA Professional’s integration between its amplifiers and cloud technology makes working between restaurants seamless.”

Since the doors opened for DIOSA, the LEA Professional sound system put in place has worked flawlessly. As the Pearl West Restaurant Group looks to expand its establishments, it plans to integrate LEA Professional amplifiers and software moving forward.

“LEA Professional is proud to be a part of providing an immersive and unique environment for DIOSA guests, ” said Scott Robbins, vice president of sales for LEA Professional. “Our goal is for our technology to provide users with strong connection and convenience within their audio systems, and through this complex integration with DIOSA, we were able to reflect just that.”