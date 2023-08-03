How Desert Reign Church Brings Inspiring New Digital Experiences to Congregation

PPDS recently teamed up with TechArts—a local (Los Alamitos) AV/IT system integration company with specialist experience in the house of worship—market to create a 31x11-foot Philips 9000 dvLED wall inside the Desert Reign Church in Downy, CA, bringing transformational experiences for its congregation, both in church and streaming at home.

Located 15 miles southeast of Los Angeles, the purpose-built Desert Reign Church (DRC) plays a central and meaningful role within the local community, providing a wide range of daily services and Christian music events.

The 1.9-pixel pitch, Philips L-Line 9000LED display brought their vision to life, providing picture-perfect visibility in all seated and standing areas in the auditorium.

(Image credit: PPDS)

Installed in under a week, the Philips L-Line 9000 Series was selected, in part, for its capabilities in delivering optimum viewing experiences in almost any lighting condition and environment. With extensive out-of-the-box in-house designed software and exclusive capabilities, content can be displayed the way it’s meant to be seen and in absolute clarity, including text. The 9000 Series is equipped with quality components, including gold wiring—delivering whites, blacks, color and contrast, texture, and speed without compromise.

The dvLED wall also features a modular sustainable design and comes equipped with remote Active Health Monitoring, meaning future maintenance and parts replacement can now be managed and even predicted, with precise pinpointing of a problem, in real-time. Troubleshooting and all content can be managed and controlled entirely remotely, with the Philips 9000 Series using up to 20 per cent less energy than comparable competitor models, without impacting performance, reducing energy bills.

For added safety, the 9000 LED wall at the DRC comes with a fire retardant design to slow the spread of flames in the event of a fire, while its IP30 rated conformal coating makes it dust, dirt, fungus and moisture resistant, and certified against ingress for reduced risk of short circuit from dust and corrosion.

“In the past, I have been involved in projects that have gone well, and projects that have not gone well," explained Daniel Dutch, lead Pastor, Desert Reign Church. "This one I would rate as an A+. People were amazed when they walked in. The collaboration between PPDS and TechArts was seamless throughout and, at times, you almost wouldn’t know who was working for who when they were working here on the wall. I would encourage people to see this for themselves.

“We did a lot of research, we really looked around and explored many different LED walls and contractors. We found PPDS to be head and shoulders above the rest and I’m sure others in our and other industries will be able to say the same.