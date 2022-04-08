How Can Immersive Learning Be Used in Hybrid Classrooms? (EdTech Magazine)

"As the pandemic affected higher education and forced universities to think creatively about keeping students engaged from afar, immersive learning continued to gain traction as a virtual tool to bring previously inaccessible concepts, locations and objects directly to students using technology."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Immersive technology promises to boost hands-learning opportunities in higher ed, but offering extended reality in hybrid environments requires the right tech. "Providing the right devices and sufficient bandwidth and successfully integrating them into remote or hybrid learning environments can all help universities move forward with these emerging technologies," writes EdTech Magazine's Amy McIntosh.