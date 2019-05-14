How Can Edtech Address Evolving School and Workforce Needs? (EDUCAUSE Review)

"The education-to-employment gap continues to be the subject of much discussion, often surfacing in policy debates across both the developed and the developing world. The gap, which centers on skill acquisition, has led to relatively high levels of youth unemployment worldwide, as is visible in recent data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the 2018 QS report 'The Global Graduate Skills Gap in the 21st Century,' which calls the skills gap 'a global and significantly widespread issue.'"—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The education-to-employment gap is a pervasive and troubling issue. EDUCAUSE Review makes a cogent case for thoughtful, deliberate edtech implementations by institutions to help students bridge the gaps.