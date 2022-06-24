Hot Desking Heats Up: Crestron Flex Phones for Microsoft Teams Displays Help

Crestron Electronics (opens in new tab) announced the new Crestron Flex Phones for Microsoft Teams Display, the latest addition to the powerful Crestron Flex Digital Workplace Platform.

Expanding upon the capabilities of the Crestron Flex Phones for Microsoft Teams, the Crestron Flex Phones for Microsoft Teams Display provide a dedicated conferencing companion for Microsoft Teams-based collaboration that gives quick access to channels, chats, files, calendars, and all other Microsoft Teams features. The ideal desktop solution for both in-office hot desks and remote home offices, the Crestron Flex Phones for Microsoft Teams Display were designed to facilitate cleaner management of daily workflow and activity while freeing up other devices for more specialized work.

Technology helps us work smarter in a hybrid workplace

(Image credit: Crestron)

Seventy percent of U.S. and European companies will adopt a hybrid work model post-pandemic, according to Forrester research (opens in new tab), and more than 20% of Americans will work remotely by 2025. With fewer people in the office full-time, private offices are being replaced by hot desk and hoteling options that enable more flexible usage. Standardizing each of these spaces with an easy-to-use videoconferencing, collaboration, and workflow management solution will streamline transition time as workers move about these newly flexible spaces. Whether it’s at a desk, in a conference room or huddle space, or even in a home office, Crestron Flex provides a full suite of dedicated devices to ensure every person can easily and quickly use every space.

With the Crestron Flex Phones for Microsoft Teams Display, users have the power of Microsoft Teams in a dedicated desktop companion. Quick access to channels, chats, files, and all other familiar Microsoft Teams features on a dedicated device enables users to prioritize a desktop PC or laptop for work. Better Together integration enables simple sign-in and enables users to access their files and share content from either their PC, laptop, or Microsoft Teams Display. The Microsoft Teams Displays also communicate individual and device status across team personnel and IT staff. Available in 8-inch and 10-inch models, Crestron Flex Phones feature a high-fidelity microphone and crisp video to ensure in-person and remote participants enjoy the same inclusive meeting experience.

“Employee empowerment means giving employees the tools they need to be productive both in and out of the office. This includes creating workspaces that promote productivity and attract employees to the office with easy scheduling and better collaboration that deliver an improved workflow in the hybrid world,” said Lauren Simmen, director of product marketing at Crestron. “According to data from Ultimate Software (opens in new tab), 92% of employees say technology that helps them do their job efficiently improves their work satisfaction. As a dedicated device, the Crestron Flex Phones for Microsoft Teams Display do exactly that; they enable people to better organize, compartmentalize, and transition from home to the office and elsewhere.”

