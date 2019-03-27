Topics

Hoping to Spur 'Learning Engineering,' Carnegie Mellon Will Open-Source Its Digital-Learning Software (EdSurge)

"In an unusual move intended to shake up how college teaching is done around the world, Carnegie Mellon University today announced that it will give away dozens of the digital-learning software tools it has built over more than a decade—and make their underlying code available for anyone to see and modify."—Source: EdSurge

Bravo to Carnegie Mellon University! This is a bold move toward more open learning software tools. It will take more than this code release, however. A truly open-source higher ed landscape will require new collaborative relationships and cultural shifts. But what an exciting step.