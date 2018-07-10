Hitachi’s OneVision Program Helps Texas University Grow

Ninety years after its founding, Angelo State University in San Angelo, TX is still experiencing a very high rate of growth, with more than 10,000 enrolled students, a new engineering program, and multiple new buildings around campus. During this time, the field service technicians team looks to the university’s membership in the Hitachi OneVision Program for support in buying, upgrading, and maintaining projectors throughout campus.

In its roughly 160 classrooms, Angelo State’s field service technicians oversee operations to laptops, desktops, lab machines, and AV equipment. The team also provides job training and support to its 60 student workers who help with servicing, installing, and troubleshooting AV equipment.

Classrooms at Angelo State are typically set up with a Hitachi projector, Extron controls, and a static PC for instructors to plug in their laptop or tablet. Depending on room size and light levels, classrooms are either equipped with a Hitachi CP-WX4022WN or CP-WX5505 Collegiate LCD projector.

Both models used at Angelo State come equipped with Hitachi’s Perfect Fit feature that enables users to adjust individual corners and sides independent of one another to fit the projection to the screen. The field service technicians use this feature to save time during installation in both new and existing classrooms around campus. With sometimes-limited resources, the student workers are able to quickly learn the technology and make adjustments on their own.

As one of the members of the Hitachi OneVision Program, Angelo State has been able to implement a budget-friendly, four-year refresh cycle where it replaces the projector, computer, and any out-of-date AV equipment in the classrooms.

The OneVision Program provides higher education facilities access to specialized pricing, enhanced service, direct access to Hitachi experts, extended five-year warranty on projectors, extended one-year warranty on lamps, and buying rewards that include buy 10 projectors and get one free projector, or buy three projectors and get one free lamp.