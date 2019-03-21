Hiperwall Unveils HiperSource Browser

THE WHAT: Hiperwall has unveiled Hiperwall software version 6.0 with new HiperSource Browser technology, LED display support, enhanced video wall layout features, MPEG2 video streaming support, and flexible license selection. These new applications and enhancements empower video wall administrators with greater content control, display flexibility, and provide cost-saving benefits.

THE WHAT ELSE: The HiperSource family now includes HiperSource Browser software, a powerful browser display application. HiperSource Browser makes it easy to show high-resolution web content on a video wall by establishing a direct connection between the web content and the video wall, bypassing screen capture. HiperSource Browser also allows each source computer to send several web pages at once for simultaneous display.

Hiperwall’s new HiperView LED add-on allows Hiperwall to drive every pixel of any LED video wall and eliminate any cropping issues that arise from the mismatch of actual vs. reported display resolutions.

HiperLayout software now enables eye-catching artistic display and video wall layouts. The user can combine different size and resolution displays together and rotate individual screens to any angle to create a spectacular visual canvas. Perfect for attention-grabbing digital signs and video walls.

THE BOTTOM LINE: Hiperwall adds flexibility to its licensing enabling a more cost-effective upgrade path. A new application, HiperFailSafe software, and the repositioning of the controller software allows users to economically upgrade a single controller system to a fault tolerant system. New customers will have the option to buy Hiperwall licenses à la carte and get the optimum configuration for their needs.