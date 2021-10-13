Higher Education Turns to Data Analytics to Bolster Student Success (EdTech Magazine)

"In an effort to improve student retention, Gannon University administrators are using data analytics to identify at-risk students — and they’re doing it even before freshmen students set foot on campus."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Harnessing the power of data analytics can help institutions pinpoint when students might need extra support to stay on the path to success. "Higher education is shifting from expecting students to be 'college ready,' and instead, they are increasingly recognizing that they need to become 'student ready,'" notes EDUCAUSE's Kathe Pelletier.