Higher ed: We are missing the boat in online learning (eCampus News)

"We are having the wrong conversations around online instruction. There is a constant pressure to 'utilize' technology and 'expand online learning' without much reflection on how the technology could actually enhance learning rather than just perpetuating ineffective teaching methods."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If online learning environments aren't properly serving students, let's unpack where they fall short. eCampus News makes a solid case for reverse engineering the LMS, but they also outline the stumbling blocks standing in the way of meaningful change.