Here's How Xyte Is Simplifying the Bundling of Equipment and Licenses

Xyte has released license provisioning, a new feature allowing manufacturers to supply licenses directly through the platform. The enhancement, already in use by first customers, simplifies the process of bundling equipment and licenses by providing a more streamlined, efficient purchasing experience for integrators, dealers, end-users and manufacturers alike.

License provisioning through the Xyte platform is particularly useful for integrators/dealers, who often purchase equipment and device licenses for advanced features on behalf of their customers. Manufacturers can now enable and provision those licenses through the platform, even when the sale is made offline. Customers benefit from an enhanced experience; for example, the license provisioning allows them to purchase extra audio channels available as part of their equipment packages and to assign those licenses to specific devices. Additionally, the feature supports manufacturers with resources for efficient order management. By enabling the entry of order reference IDs and adding notes and attachments, manufacturers can cross-reference offline sales with other systems, improving order tracking and organization across multiple channels.

“We’re always listening to our customers, and this new feature is a direct result of feedback from integrators and manufacturers,” said Omer Brookstein, CEO and co-founder of Xyte. “This enhancement provides manufacturers with a powerful tool to optimize sales workflows and improve customer experiences by making it easier to bundle equipment and licenses into one seamless process. For integrators, it offers improved flexibility and control when managing licenses.”

For integrators and dealers, this new feature offers flexibility by allowing licenses to be assigned during the device claiming process or later through Xyte’s Customer Portal, giving them control over license management. Manufacturers receive a shareable code once a license is provisioned and confirmed, which can be manually sent to integrators or customers. These orders are easily tracked under “Sold Products” within Xyte’s Commerce Hub, offering a clear and organized view of transactions.