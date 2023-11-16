Here's How Kramer AV Helps Create an Immersive 4K Sports Experience

Kramer's range of network-based hardware and remote management software solutions have been selected to enhance the TV viewing and audio experiences in the bar areas of the Norman Hotel in Woolloongabba, Brisbane.

With a history dating as far back as 1889, the two-story Norman Hotel is one of Woolloongabba’s oldest landmarks. Added to the Queensland Heritage List in 2005, Norman Hotel is a go-to destination for locals and tourists alike, looking to enjoy a vibrant atmosphere, and the extensive choice of live TV sporting events and other entertainment screened in the bar areas.

Upgrading the Experience

(Image credit: Kramer AV)

Boasting 12 large-screen TVs, each placed to provide uninterrupted views, the existing TV system had become outdated and unreliable, no longer working in certain areas and frequently breaking down. Capable of only showing content in 720p standard definition (SD), the experience for punters had fallen below expectations, while creating unnecessary daily challenges among staff, who were repeatedly being diverted away from their primary job roles.

As part of a major system upgrade, the Norman Hotel’s management team sought a new, highly flexible video and audio solution that would provide site-wide reliability, seamless and effortless control, and 4K UHD picture performance, all while retaining its existing fleet of TVs.

SDC Solutions and Smart Home Programming and Automation teamed up with the Norman Hotel to create the immersive environment. Based on its combined knowledge and experience with the company, Kramer and its range futureproof solutions was chosen for the project.

Working with Kramer’s Australia team throughout, the Kramer VS-1616DN-EM multi-format digital matrix switcher was chosen to upgrade video performance from SD to HD on all 12 large screens. Running on the Kramer Network, the VS-1616DN-EM system is controlled by Kramer’s scalable and flexible SL-280 room controller and a Kramer FC-26, PoE control gateway.

Previously, the audiovisual system inside the Norman Hotel was controlled via an app on a single iPad, which was regularly moved around as different staff members used it to change channels, adjust audio and rectify any problems that occurred. Now, Norman’s bar now has access to nine separate zones of video with nine inputs, which are controlled using Kramer’s advanced cloud-based platform, Kramer Control. The enterprise-class platform enables the Norman Hotel to take control of any in-room AV and automation devices, from any location in the building, or even off-site.

As part of the new upgrade, all management of each TV, is controlled using installed (fixed) Kramer’s KT-1010, 10-inch IPS, multi-touch panel displays, which have been strategically placed and installed on walls and shelves around the staff areas of the bar.

(Image credit: Kramer AV)

Using Kramer Control, the KT-1010 displays feature a tailored, highly intuitive interface—requiring limited training for staff—for effortless changing of channels and adjusting audio settings. This ensures visitors receive the ultimate, uninterrupted, highly immersive entertainment experience, all delivered in 4K.

Completed on time and on budget, the system upgrade has proven a major hit with staff and punters alike, with the venue now equipped and futureproofed to provide a perfect destination for local and global sporting events, including the 2030 Brisbane Olympics, of which the nearby Gabba will be the home stadium.

“Feedback from the Norman from both managers and upper management has been very positive," said Gavin Sayers, telecommunications installer for SDC Solutions. "The benefits of using Kramer have come through the reliability, customer feedback with how easy it is to use.”