Kramer, Jabra Collaborate to Launch Hybrid Conferencing Solutions

Big news in the hybrid world. Kramer and Jabra have joined forces to create a next-generation solution for wireless presentation and collaboration, from huddle spaces to large conference rooms. The solution incorporates the latest VIA Connect2 and VIA Campus2 from Kramer (opens in new tab) and Jabra’s (opens in new tab) PanaCast video range to create a bespoke solution designed for the hybrid workplace, giving those joining remotely the same great experience as those who are present in the meeting room.

"Jabra’s PanaCast is an amazing line of video bars and combined with Kramer’s leading wireless presentation and collaboration platform, we bring best-in-class audiovisual experience to teams working together. Our partnership goes beyond the product certification – we have similar go-to-market approaches with many joint channel partners that will benefit from our sales and marketing initiatives. We also have a great cultural fit and share a passion for developing technologies that continuously improve audiovisual experiences, to help people feel closer together even when they’re far apart," said Aviv Ron, vice president of corporate development and strategy at Kramer.



The powerful multi-participant content sharing capabilities of Kramer’s VIA Connect2 for hybrid meetings and VIA Campus2 for lecture halls and classrooms, come together with the intelligent features of Jabra PanaCast to create a fully certified solution that is quick to install and intuitive to use.

The solution delivers advanced and scalable bring your own device (BYOD) and bring your own meeting (BYOM) participation with plug-and-play capability and One-Step-Conferencing through sessions that are driven from the user’s own device for touchless operation.



Kramer’s VIA Connect2 and VIA Campus2 seamlessly integrate with the state-of-the-art Jabra PanaCast 50, which features astounding audio, a unique 180-degree field of view, and intelligent zoom and Virtual Director mode to make meetings more immersive. Real-time whiteboard streaming ensures inclusivity for seamless remote collaboration.



Participants can connect from any device or operating system and experience unified communications out-of-the-box, supporting leading conferencing platforms such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

“We engineered our PanaCast range to provide intelligent, secure and high-quality video solutions to users, no matter where they choose to work from," said Aurangzeb Khan, senior vice president of intelligent vision systems at Jabra. "Combining PanaCast with Kramer’s wireless presentation solutions makes hybrid working and collaborating with colleagues easier than ever.”



The Kramer VIA Connect2 and VIA Campus2 are compact wireless presentation and collaboration devices with the smallest form-factor in the industry. They can be centrally deployed, managed and configured remotely using VIA Site Management (VSM). This software management platform enables IT AV integrators to maintain hardware remotely via the cloud or through on-premises networks.



The Jabra PanaCast AV intelligent and secure solutions work with all leading UC and conferencing solutions, enabling teams to connect anytime, anywhere from whatever equipment they’re using with professional audio and video features.