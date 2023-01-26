Here's How Barco Makes Meetings More Flexible and Inclusive

Barco is launching the 2nd generation of its CX-50, the premium ClickShare Conference model. The renewed model brings more flexibility for the IT manager and offers an inclusive meeting experience for end users in high-impact meeting spaces.

A recent global research report issued by the professional services firm JLL stated that large-scale adoption of hybrid work is a paradigm shift. Navigating, implementing, and managing this new world will depend on intelligent and enabling technology.

“In a hybrid environment, technology is crucial in giving all meeting participants an equal voice and making collaboration truly successful,” said Stijn Henderickx, executive vice president, meeting and learning experience. “ClickShare Conference helps increase engagement and connection between participants in hybrid meetings.”

(Image credit: Barco)

Three features to know:

Dual screen empowers hybrid meeting inclusion for end users: ClickShare CX-50 2nd generation brings dual screen support, allowing content to be shown on two room displays side by side. During video meetings, one of the screens is dedicated to the remote participants, where they remain visible at all time thanks to the smart meeting flows of the ClickShare App. This ensures a more equitable experience for all meeting attendees, no matter if they join remotely or in-room. Just like the entire ClickShare Conference range, the new CX-50 2nd generation works with any device, any videoconferencing platform, any peripheral, and in any type of meeting room.

In addition, Barco ClickShare aspires to introduce the CX-50 2nd generation as one of the first carbon-neutral wireless conferencing solutions on the market, which is a natural extension of Barco’s corporate values and leading, ambitious sustainability strategy.

“By investing in people and planet with a well-balanced carbon footprint, ClickShare is committed to bringing customers the most sustainable, compliant, and flexible solution in the workplace. With one of the first carbon-neutral solutions in the industry, ClickShare is proving its position as an innovator in the collaboration and conferencing market,” Stijn Henderickx concluded.

ClickShare products will be in action at ISE 2023 in Barcelona, booth 3D400.